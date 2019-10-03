Starting pitcher Patrick Corbin #46 of the Washington Nationals reacts on the mound after walking Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers with bases loaded to score a run in the first inning of game one of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 03, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The tension was palpable at Dodger Stadium on Thursday night. Teetering between excited and terrified, the sold out crowd of 53,095 was ready to embark upon another postseason journey. Hoping against hope that this one wouldn't end like the last six consecutive have…in heartbreak.

So needless to say, when the Dodgers went the first three innings without a hit, the widespread panic reached a fever pitch. That's when a former Dodger came to the rescue.

Howie Kendrick made two small mistakes. One of them costly, and it helped the Los Angeles Dodgers take Game 1 of the National League Division Series, 6-0.

Los Angeles put together a small, two-out rally in the bottom of the fifth. Cody Bellinger walked. Chris Taylor singled, and Max Muncy hit a groundball to first base that went through Kendrick's five-hole for an error, and the second run of the game.

It was the second error of the game for Kendrick, and as it often is in baseball, it was damming. Not only because it gave the Dodgers an insurance run, but because Washington never seemed to be able to overcome it.

Suddenly, the team that was celebrating their first ever playoff victory in a winner-take-all game, was silent as the sheeted dead, staring at series deficit straight in the face.

Sure, it was just one game, but in the postseason when everything is magnified, mistakes, be them large or small, will impact the outcome, especially in a short series.

Fresh off vanquishing their October ghosts, and removing the proverbial monkey off their back, the Nationals looked like the doe in the headlights on Thursday night.

In his first taste of postseason action, Washington starter, Patrick Corbin, walked four of the first seven batters he faced to hand the Dodgers the extraordinary rare gift of an early run without allowing a single hit.

Dodgers' starter Walker Buehler danced around some damage in the fourth inning when he walked the bases loaded before inducing a weak ground ball back to the pitcher to escape the jam.

In all the years Buehler has been pitching, he's often encountered moments where he momentarily lapses and the next thing you know the bases are loaded. In those moments, the 25-year-old would say he just needed a second to compose himself and he would regain his confidence.

Dodgers' pitching coach Rick Honeycutt sensed the magnitude of the moment as well, and came out of the dugout for a mound visit. Exactly what Buehler needed to get out of the inning unscathed. Buehler would exit the game after six innings, allowing no runs, one hit, with three walks and eight strikeouts.

For the first six and a half innings, the opening game of the NLDS resembled exactly what Buehler predicted it would be before the series began: "old school baseball."

No openers started the game, and there was no talk of "juiced" baseballs. Just a good ol' fashioned pitcher's duel between two of the game's best. Corbin and Buehler combined for 17 strikeouts and just four hits allowed.

Despite being handed two runs, the Dodgers had a quiet confidence that at some point they would find the big hit and break the game open. They knew the Nationals' bullpen was nowhere near bulletproof, and once Corbin was chased from the game, the floodgates opened.

Muncy finally provided the first big hit in the bottom of the seventh inning with a two-run single off Fernando Rodney to give the Dodgers a 4-0 lead. One inning later, in his first career postseason at-bat, 21-year-old rookie Gavin Lux hit a pinch-hit, home run to right-center to give the Dodgers a 5-0 lead.

Two batters later, Joc Pederson crushed a pitch off the right field foul pole and the Dodgers comfortably had a 6-0 lead, and a 1-0 lead in the NLDS overall.

If Washington was the upset special that experts were predicting, then the Dodgers certainly did not get the memo. They are on a mission 31 years in the making, and they will take down anyone standing in their way.