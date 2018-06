A natural gas leak explosion in Glendale forced evacuations and a massive response from firefighters and investigators. Rick Montanez reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on June 16, 2018.

A natural gas explosion at a Glendale apartment complex on Saturday night resulted in several residents seeking shelter over night.

Miraculously, no injuries were reported per the Glendale Police Department, which also confirmed that the fire officials were responding to reports of a natural gas explosion.

Debris from the explosion could be easily viewed by Gil Leyvas in Newschopper4 Bravo over the scene.

Check back for updates on the NBC4 News at 11 p.m.