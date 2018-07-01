Nearly 150 Customers Without Power in Bel-Air

Nearly 150 customers have been left without power after a tree fell on power lines in the Bel-Air area.

Residents have been without power since the tree fell around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power spokesman said.

Crews have been working since the overnight hours to restore power to the 149 affected customers, but they first must remove the tree before they can begin repairs, the spokesman said.

The LADWP does not have a timeframe for when power is expected to be restored.