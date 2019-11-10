Medical Waste, Needles Wash Up on Venice Beach

An estimate of more than hundred pieces of medical waste were discovered on the sand in Venice Beach Sunday, Los Angeles County lifeguards said.

It was around 11:30 a.m. when lifeguards noticed all of the needles washed up on the beach, just south of the Venice pier.

That forced lifeguards to close off that section of the beach to keep people from getting stuck.

Along with the hypodermic needles were lancets, which are the tiny needles used for finger pricks to draw just a few drops of blood.

Of course, this is a major concern to lifeguards and to the people out at the beach.

Lifeguards say they meticulously cleaned up the beach Sunday afternoon.

Still, surfers and beach walkers say they will be extra careful now.

"I've never seen anything like that before," Mike Bonasede, a Venice resident, said. "I've seen single needles here and there, probably from people on land. But my guess is somebody probably dumped that stuff, the way it was washed up there."

Another Venice resident, Michael Gaspark, said, "It's obviously very disturbing, you know. Hopefully, someone can figure out where it came from so it never happens again."

No injuries were reported related to the needles.

LA County lifeguards are still trying to figure out where that dangerous medical waste came from. And, they say, they will be patroling the sand and water to see if any more washes up.