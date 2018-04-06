North Hollywood Street Closed While SWAT Deals With Barricaded Suspect - NBC Southern California
North Hollywood Street Closed While SWAT Deals With Barricaded Suspect

By Beverly White

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

    A SWAT team arrives to a barricaded suspect call in North Hollywood on Friday, April 6, 2018.

    A neighborhood was locked down Friday while a SWAT team rolled up at the PepperTree Motel where a compliance check revealed a parolee wanted for grand theft auto.

    Police said he slammed the door in officers' faces so they returned with a battering ram.

    "The ram caused a hole in the door," said LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar. "The individual they were looking for looked out the hole, said he wasn't coming out, said he was gonna kill himself."

    Officers with rifles could be seen along with police dogs, squad cars and tactical vehicles. "SWAT has tried to make contact with that individual," Aguilar said. "Bullhorn. He has refused contact."

    Six hours later police deployed a Taser, rubber bullets, bean bags, tear gas and the police dogs. Details about the man were not immediately available.

