Neil Armstrong's Memorabilia Collection Fetches $7.5 Million in Weekend Auction

Memorabilia that belonged to the first man to set foot on the moon, Neil Armstrong, has fetched more than $7.4 million at auction.

Dallas-based Heritage Auctions says the item that sold for the highest price, $468,500, at Saturday's auction was Armstrong's spacecraft ID plate from Apollo 11's lunar module Eagle. Also sold were a fragment from the propeller and a section of the wing from the Wright brothers' Flyer, the first heavier-than-air self-powered aircraft, which each sold for $275,000.

The flight suit Armstrong wore aboard Gemini 8, the 1966 mission that performed the first docking of two spacecraft in flight, brought the astronaut's family $109,375.

Meanwhile, in a separate auction, a gold-colored Navy aviator's helmet once owned by John Glenn, the first American to orbit the earth, sold for $46,250.

The weekend's auction was the first of three planned for Armstrong's collection, which includes about 3,000 pieces. Among them are the blue-space jumpsuit worn by Armstrong, pieces of a wing and propeller from the 1903 Wright Brothers flight that Armstrong took with him to the moon, a portrait picture of Armstrong in his space suit, and even autographed items.

"There will be items that make you think, items that make you laugh and items that make you scratch your head,” son Mark Armstrong said in a statement ahead of the auction.

There will be two more auctions; one in May and another in November 2019.

Below are some of the items on the auction block.