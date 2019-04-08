Nepalese Boy Finally Finds Help in California for Cushing Disease

A 10-year-old Nepalese boy is recovering from Cushing's disease after doctors successfully removed a benign tumor from his pituitary gland at Providence Saint John's Health Center. (Published 34 minutes ago)

Nepalese Boy Diagnosed With Cushing Disease On the Road to Recovery

What to Know Basab underwent his first surgery in Singapore three years ago, but doctors were not able to take out the entire benign tumor.

The most common symptoms from Cushing disease are stunted growth, weight growth and osteoporosis.

Doctors were able to remove the tumor at Providence Saint John's Health Center.

This 10-year-old Nepalese boy proved to be a real trooper.

Basab Gharti Chhetri is now in remission despite two unsuccessful surgeries from Cushing’s disease.

He was diagnosed in 2016 and since then, his father Deg Gharti Chhetri consulted surgeons in Nepal, India Thailand, Singapore and United States.

Basab underwent his first surgery in Singapore three years ago, but doctors were not able to take out the entire benign tumor. Basab and his father then went to the United States where a treatment failed as well.

It wasn’t until Deg found Dr. Daniel F. Kelly at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica that things changed. The doctor looked at data and images of Basab’s ongoing condition.

The third time was a charm, and doctors were able to remove the benign tumor through an endonasal endoscopic sinus procedure.

Dr. Kelly said the most common symptoms from Cushing disease are stunted growth, weight gain and osteoporosis among adults and children.

"He’ll have a long road to recovery but this should allow him to grow normally and to develop normally and lead a better life," said Dr. Kelly.