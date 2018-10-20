 Political Nerdfest Politicon Kicks Off in Downtown Los Angeles - NBC Southern California
Political Nerdfest Politicon Kicks Off in Downtown Los Angeles

By Conan Nolan

The annual political nerdfest known as 'Politicon' takes place this weekend in downtown Los Angeles. Michael Avenatti dodges a heckler, Richard Nixon's limo makes an appearance, a panel discussion remembers 'The West Wing' and baby Trump shows up.
