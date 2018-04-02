New Affordable Housing Project Opens in Boyle Heights

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and other city leaders helped celebrate the grand opening Monday of Cielito Lindo, an affordable housing development in Boyle Heights.

The $21.2 million project was developed by the nonprofit East LA Community Corporation and has 50 units total for families who earn between 30 percent and 50 percent of the area median income.

"Cielito Lindo Apartments is a creative and unique development where we increased the housing for families, preserved the Peabody Werden House and provided a right of return to families that were living in the buildings that were here before," said ELACC President Isela Gracian.

ELACC worked with residents for a strong right-of-return program where families received relocation funds to move during the construction, and seven families were able to return once the complex was finished.

Cielito Lindo Apartments is ELACC's sixth development along the Metro Gold Line and includes a laundry room, recreational playground, computer lab, community room and financial services provided by ELACC .

ELACC also announced it is gearing up for phase II of Cielito Lindo, a supportive housing development adjacent to the east front of Cielito Lindo. Construction is set to begin this summer on the project, which will have 14 units for families and a like number for transition age youth.

