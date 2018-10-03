New Aquarium Sea Lion Rocks the Selfie-Style Snaps

Look, we know that sea lions do not take selfies. They don't even own camera phones, because the life of a busy pinniped, out in the Pacific or whatever body of water they call home, is packed, making screen time very, very limited. There's swimming, and supping upon squid, and sunning, and all of the other important sea lion pursuits. But when a world-class aquarium releases several snapshots of its newest resident sea lion, and those snaps possess a selfie-like quality, well, the charm element is as high as a sea lion's bark is loud.



World? Meet Chase, a brand-new denizen of the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach. You can see this handsome, whiskery gentleman during a visit to the aquarium, where he is now frolicking with fellow sea lions Parker, Harpo, and Cain. But first, check out this California sea lion's fabulous photo series below. Are these selfies? Well, no. Did Parker, Harpo, or Cain snap a few pics for Chase, as a favor, like a friend might take headshots for you? They did not. Robin Riggs, a fabulous human photographer, was behind the lens. Check out the adorable pics now.