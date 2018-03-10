New Bill Would Allow You to Pick Your Own License Photo

If you don't like your driver's license photo, you may be in luck.

A bill introduced by California Sen. Josh Newman would allow people to request that more than one photo be taken when they're posing for their license at the DMV. Senate bill 1407 would also allow people to bring in their own photos and request that they be put on their license.

The bill would also require the DMV to establish fees for each additional photo that someone might request, plus guidelines for any photos that people might submit themselves. The revenue from the additional photos would go toward the Driver Education and Training Fund, which - once developed by the bill - would be used to provide driver education and training programs.

The bill is currently going through the state Senate Transportation and Housing Committee.