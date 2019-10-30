New Britney Spears Experience to Pop up at 3rd and Fairfax - NBC Southern California
New Britney Spears Experience to Pop up at 3rd and Fairfax

By Alysia Gray Painter

52 minutes ago

If you grew up in the age of super-splashy, expensively produced music videos, you probably longed to enter the world of the video, just for a few minutes, if only you could slip through the screen. None of us truly ever got the chance to make that magic happen, but Britney Spears fans will have the Oops-cool opportunity to visit The Zone, a new immersive experience from Black Sky Creative and SRExperiences.

The Zone, which draws its colorful inspiration from the star's music, is popping up, for a limited time, in a 30,000-square-foot space near 3rd & Fairfax in early 2020. Nope, the singer's videos won't be recreated within, but visitors will find new and fantastical spaces that draw their design and style from the music. Eager to peek at some renderings? It's your prerogative, so scroll on now.
