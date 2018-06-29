These New DMV Rules Go Into Effect This Weekend

LOS ANGELES - MAY 21: Evening traffic fills the often-jammed 101 freeway through Hollywood on May 21, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. L.A. traffic is reportedly the worst in the nation. A Census Bureau survey released May 19 reports that about 782 people moved to the Los Angeles-Long Beach metropolitan area, already the nation's most populated at nearly 9.5 million, each day in 2001. The 2001 total was more than 285,000. Nearly one-third of those new southern California residents arrived from abroad. This does not include L.A.'s commuter population sprawl, which extends over into northern Los Angeles, Ventura, and Riverside Counties. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

The rules of the road just got a little tighter. Three new traffic laws go into effect July 1 in California.



Here are the three new laws, which could have a big impact on church vans, bus seat belts and rideshare drivers:





Private Carriers of Passengers: This law transfers regulatory authority over the Private Carrier of Passengers Program from the California Public Utilities Commission to the DMV. A private carrier is defined as offering not-for-hire transportation services, such as the driver of a church bus or an employee shuttle. The DMV and the California Highway Patrol will administer this program jointly. The DMV is responsible for issuing certificates for intrastate authority and verifying proof of liability insurance, while the CHP will regulate compliance and the safe operation of the vehicles.

Buses and Seatbelts: This law requires passengers in a bus equipped with seat belts to be properly restrained. Children between 8 and 15 years old traveling on a bus must wear a seat belt or be in an appropriate restraint that meets federal safety standards. A violation is punishable by a fine.