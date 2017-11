More than 50 cars, trucks, SUVs and other vehicles are making their debuts at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. Some are updated re-designs of aging models, others are completely new products, and a few exist in concept only -- just to give us a glimpse at what the future of the automobile might hold.



Below, a look at some of the vehicles debuting at the 2017 LA Auto Show, Dec. 1-10 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.