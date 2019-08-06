New Case of Measles Traveled Through Union Station

In this photo taken Wednesday, May 15, 2019, a dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is displayed at the Neighborcare Health clinics at Vashon Island High School in Vashon Island, Wash.

A new confirmed case of measles in Los Angeles County was reported in a non-resident that traveled through Union Station, public health officials said Tuesday.

The possible exposure took place at Patsaouras Transit Bus Plaza Bay 8 between 12:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. on July 23, 2019, according to the LA County of Public Health.

There is no current risk of exposure at the location, health officials said.

However, anyone who may have been at the location may be at risk of developing measles for up to 21 days, officials said. People at the exposure point were advised by the Department of Public Health to:

Review their immunization and medical records to determine if they are protected against measles. People who have not had measles infection previously or received the measles immunization may not be immune and should talk with a health care provider about receiving the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) immunization.

Contact and notify their health care provider as soon as possible about a potential exposure if they are pregnant, an infant, have a weakened immune system and/or are unimmunized.

Monitor themselves for illness with fever and/or an unexplained rash from 7 days to 21 days after their exposure (the time period when symptoms may develop); if symptoms develop, stay at home and call a healthcare provider immediately.

There have been 16 measles cases in county residents in 2019, along with nine non-resident cases that traveled through LA County, the department said.

"Measles is considered among the most contagious viruses in the world. About 90% of people who have never been immunized against measles become ill 7-21 days after exposure," the Department of Public Health said.

For more information about measles, visit: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/measles or call 211.