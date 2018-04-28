New Disney Dress Shop Rocks Theme Park Sparkle

A decade or two back? There was one prevailing way of dressing ahead of a theme park visit: for straight-up comfort. You tied on the sneakers, found your softest tee and jeans, and away you went for a day of rides, ice cream, and shows. And while that's still a-ok, and a preferred route of outfitting for legions of theme-parkers, a fashion wave, as big as the one that Stitch rides atop a surfboard with his friend Lilo, has washed into The Happiest Place on Earth in recent years.



There are, of course, the biannual Dapper Day events, when people dress in their vintage best, and there are the Disneybound fans, those visitors who wear get-ups that pay clever (but light) homage to a particular character. Now there is the Disney dress, a frock that bears photos or designs seen around Disneyland Park, from the exterior of It's a Small World to the flourishes seen on the teacups.



Eager to frolic about Disneyland and Disney California Adventure is such a retro-sweet, skirt-spinnable, cheery-of-fabric look? The Disney Dress Shop has officially opened at Downtown Disney District. True, there was a pop-up shop for awhile, but this new larger destination, next to Marceline's Confectionary, is permanent. Swing by for your Sleeping Beauty Castle-inspired dress, or your Haunted Mansion handbag, and see if you can name the character or attraction seen on each skirt or ensemble at first glance.