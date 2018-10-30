New Holiday Film Series to Festoon Heritage Square

Street Food Cinema is loading up a sleigh with several cinematic treats, beginning on Dec. 7, 2018.

What to Know Street Food Cinema

Dec. 7 through 23, select nights

"Elf," "Home Alone," more...

Picture a Christmas house from a movie, the kind of abode occupied by an elf or a caroling enthusiast or someone who wants to blanket their roof in lights, and you'll probably imagine a particular sort of structure.

It is going to be a bit grand. It is likely to have some turrets, or lattice work, or even possess a splash of Victorian charm.

There will be a porch for people to sing on, and eaves for icicles, and all of the other delightful details that we fans demand in a movie Christmas house.

Such fanciful houses really do exist, here and there, but to find them in profusion, you'd need to go to Heritage Square Museum, the handsome clutch of ye olde homes and buildings found just off the 110 Freeway, a short drive north-ish from DTLA.

Alas: There's no movie screen at this historic spot, which, in vibe at least, predates movies (the houses themselves were moved to Heritage Square long after they were constructed).

But there is a special sleigh hauling a screen in, all for a festive pop-up event: Yuletide Cinemaland.

It's the newest movie series from Street Food Cinema, a major outfit behind the warm-weather screenings around town. A host of sparkly classics, including "Elf," "Love, Actually," and "It's a Wonderful Life" will roll at Heritage Square, on select December dates, beginning on Dec. 7, but there shall be other heart-warming to-dos, too.

Like?

Look for the Holiday Light Tunnel, where you can snap pretty pics, the piano sing-along inside the Perry Mansion, where you can warble about holly and stuff, and prepare to seek out the spots where you may purchase mulled wine, hot chocolate, and Christmassy snacks.

Heritage Square, which does have a bit of olden-timey Charles Dickens to it, per Street Food Cinema, will serve as the cheer-raising backdrop to it all.

Can't decide what time to see the film you've picked? There'll be two screenings, in the evening, so that's nice. Go earlier, go later, go both, if it is your favorite-est movie of all time.

Want to see all of the seasonal flicks on the list in this oh-so-special setting? Fa, la, and la, which means, "yeah, we get that."

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, Nov. 1. So don your Dickensian togs and book your passage back, to a Victorian/movie celebration, just minutes from DTLA.

