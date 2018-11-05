New Holiday Fun 'Sets Sail' Aboard the Queen Mary

A fresh and festive take on the sparkly season? You'll find it at the Long Beach landmark, from Nov. 23, 2018 through Jan. 6, 2019.

What to Know Nov. 23 through Jan. 6

Long Beach

$22 adult; $16 child

The word "nostalgia" may not look like the words "Christmas" or "holiday" or "yuletide," but you can bet that the spirit of everything nostalgic, from childhood memories to photos of fabulous celebrations gone by, is deeply woven into the season of celebrating.

Truth? We like to return to the same carols, the same candies, the same sweater we wore last year, and the year before.

And the chance to return to a vintage holiday of yesteryear, via one of the yesteryear-iest spots in all of Southern California?

It feels as festive as a pretty tree-topper or a bowl of ready-to-crack walnuts.

The Queen Mary, the famous ocean-liner that's forever-in-Long-Beach, will be venturing back to that vintage time during its all-new holiday experience. It's called "Queen Mary Christmas: Where Holidays Set Sail," and tickets for the sparkly spectacular are now on sale, as of Nov. 5.

The dates? The marine-merry times'll festoon the ship from Nov. 23, 2018 through to Jan. 6, 2019.

The goings-on? An ice skating rink on the ship's Sports Deck, an 80-foot LED-twinkly tree, Santa sightings, a Channel of Lights, stocking decorating at The Stocking Shop, seasonal cocktails, cocoa (complete with a cocoa-toppings bar), and spirited entertainment, too.

Tickets? An adult admission is $22, a child's ticket is $16, and there are Grand Passport options, too, if you'd like to jump on a tour. Your adult ticket is $40 and the child's ticket is $20.

And, yes, a VIP ticket is the way to make sure all of the separately priced activities are included, so consider going that route, if tempted. (An adult is $70, while a child is $55.)

All levels are now on sale, as of Nov. 5, so, go, ho, ho and purchase yours.

CHILL, the former fall-to-winter fun time at the ship, is chilling, but a vintage-lovely Christmas rose has bloomed in its place.

Saunter along the ship's famous Promenade while humming an old carol, or snap your photo in front of one of those berry-red, very huge funnels, the icons of the ocean-liner, beginning on Nov. 23, 2018.

