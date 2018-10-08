New Kids On The Block 'Mixtape Tour' to Come to California

Have you ever seen a concert that had all "the right stuff?"

New Kids On The Block is going on tour with Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature, and that unique ensemble of musicians will be performing in California in the first half of 2019.

This is the first time these bands -- that all had big hits in the 1980s -- will tour together.

There will be two shows in California: one in Sacramento; one in San Jose.

The show in Sacramento will be at Golden 1 Center on Thursday, May 30 at 7:30 p.m.

The show in San Jose will be at SAP Center on Wednesday, May 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale for $93 and $94.

You can log onto Ticketmaster.com or call Ticketmaster’s national toll-free charge by phone number 1-800-745-3000.

See the full tour list here.

New Kids On The Block has also released a new song, "80s Baby" and you can hear it here.