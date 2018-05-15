Austin Beutner, 58, addresses reporters Tuesday, May 15, 2018 on the first day of his new role as the Los Angeles Unified School District superintendent.

In celebration of Austin Beutner’s first day as the Los Angeles Unified School District superintendent, he will join the Board of Education and other District leaders on a tour Tuesday that includes several campus visits, lunch with students and a parent meeting to conclude his day.

Beutner, who was officially named as the new superintendent on May 1, will have an action-packed first day that begins at 5:15 a.m. with a visit to the L.A. Unified Bus Yard and end at around 6:30 p.m. by meeting parents at Garfield High School. In between the day, he will make an appearance at various schools where he will visit a special education classroom, appear at a track-and-field practice and be the guest of honor at a student music recital.

At his first stop on his day tour, Beutner said he plans to simplify the district’s massive budget so others can better understand it. In this move for transparency, he said he’d like to hire a high school math teacher to help him make his goal possible.

The board chose Beutner, 58, with a 5-2 vote. He was approved a three-year contract that gives him a base salary of $350,000 per year. Beutner is a former Deputy Mayor and a former investment banker. His mother is a retired school teacher.

LAUSD Has a New Superintendent