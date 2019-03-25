New Law Aims to Leave Intersex Decisions to Children, Rather Than Parents

In the coming days, state legislators will begin discussing a proposed law that seeks to give a voice to people born with intersex genitalia so that they are able to decide if they want to perform a gender assignment operation or not.

Some organizations are opposed to the law because they do not want the government to interfere in the medical decisions that parents can currently make regarding assigning gender to these children, but some who live it think about the life-changing decision differently.

Just a few months ago, Alexandra Magallón learned of a news that gave an unexpected turn to her life.

"I found out I was an intersex person when my parents had already passed away," said Magallón, who was born intersex.

Being an intersexual, Magallón, was born with some biological characteristics considered feminine and other masculine, but because she was operated at birth, she had no way of realizing that fact.

"Those questions you have that you want to ask your parents can not be done because they have died: 'What happened? What did the doctors say? When did they make the decision?'" she said.

For this woman, who grew up as a man until she made the transition at age 18, it is important to support proposals like Senate Bill 201 raised by a Democratic senator proposing to entitle intersex-born people to be the ones to decide if they want to undergo surgery to define their sex or not.

"Parents do not have to decide for the person because they remember that there is a process of adolescence, and we do not know what decision the person is going to make on their own," said Karla Thalía Flores, a health educator.

Flores works as a health educator in the Bienestar organization and knows very well the difficulties of people seeking their identity.

"A transition of a man may need a lot of family support," Flores added.

But as a family doctor told Telemundo 52, parents often see themselves between a rock and a hard place.

"Not everything that is offered has to be done if they have doubts, better to wait, consult with their families and say, 'Am I going to make the right decision for my son, my daughter?'" Juan Silva, a family physician, said.

Unfortunately for people like Magallón, it's already too late.

"I would have waited to see how I am as a person, to see if I find love, to see if I find my life, but unfortunately I did not have that option," Magallón said.

Telemundo 52 managed to speak by phone with an organization of urologists in pediatrics that opposes the proposed law because they say it is unfair and discriminatory towards men born with conditions such as "hypospadias", which according to statistics affects about 20,000 men each year.