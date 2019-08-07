Latest Measles Case Travels Through LAX

LAX is pictured early Friday May 24, 2019 ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

A person with a confirmed case of measles traveled through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Los Angeles County Public Health officials announced Wednesday.

This is the second case in a non-resident in as many days, with the previous case traveling through Union Station in downtown LA.

The latest possible exposure point occurred at LAX Tom Bradley International Terminal between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on July 23. There is no current risk of measles exposure at the location, according to health officials.

Anyone who may have been at the location at the exposure time may be at risk of developing measles for up to 21 days, and officials advised taking the following steps:

Review their immunization and medical records to determine if they are protected against measles. People who have not had measles infection previously or received the measles immunization may not be immune and should talk with a health care provider about receiving the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) immunization.

Contact and notify their health care provider as soon as possible about a potential exposure if they are pregnant, an infant, have a weakened immune system and/or are unimmunized.

Monitor themselves for illness with fever and/or an unexplained rash from 7 days to 21 days after their exposure (the time period when symptoms may develop); if symptoms develop, stay at home and call a healthcare provider immediately.

There have been 16 measles cases involving residents in LA County in 2019, while another 10 cases involving non-residents that traveled through LA County, public health officials said.

For more information about measles, click here or call 211.