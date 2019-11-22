Photos: See the Next-Level Corvette at the LA Auto Show

Since it was introduced at the 1953 GM Motorama show, America's sports car has seen dramatic changes. From the relatively humble looking 1950s-era C1 to the modern day ZR1, with its aggressive aerodynamics and world-class performance, the Corvette has been through major refreshes through the decades.



But there's a radical change for the 2020 model. The new Corvette on display this month at the LA Auto Show is the first in the car's history with the engine positioned behind the driver instead of in front, helping to distribute weight and improve an already high performing sports car. Chevy says it's not just the next generation Corvette, but the next level.



Just how different in the new mid-engine Corvette? Only one part was carried over the from previous car. Scroll down for a look at the car at the LA Auto Show, Nov. 22 through Dec. 1 at the Convention Center.