The former NFL player who threatened Harvard Westlake High School had a loaded shotgun, large knife and ax inside his car at the time of the threat. Robert Kovacik reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Thursday, March 8, 2018. (Published 11 minutes ago)

The former NFL player who threatened Harvard Westlake High School had a loaded shotgun, large knife and ax inside his car at the time of the threat. See More