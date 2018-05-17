New Spells, Classic Light Show to Enchant Wizarding World

"The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle" at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood will return on June 24, 2018.

Let's not split wood or beat around the bush or bark up a tree here: A well-made wand can perform a whole dazzling line-up of spectacular spells.

And several of those spells have been seen, tried, and loved at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood since its spring 2016 opening.

Enter this wondrous, snow-roof'd, Hogwarts-happy land and you're bound to spy a young wizard standing before a shop window, creating some sort of remarkable illusion or surprise, all with the wave of her wand.

Soon, though, a pair of fresh wand experiences, to complement those that already charmingly pop up around Hogsmeade village, will debut, giving visiting wizards new results, and thrills, at the wave of their favorite fanciful magic-creating devices, be those devices oak or pine or ash.

That makes for 15 wand experiences in all, dear wizards.

As for the two new experiences set for the summer of 2018?

Hover your wand before your eyes, if you wish not to see what they do before you arrive. If you do wish, read on: "The Incendio fire-making spell will conjure flames of varying size based on skill level, and the Alohomora spell will unlock a series of intricate locks that may reveal the fiery breath of a creature hidden behind a secret door," reveals the wizards at Universal.

When to anticipate that these eagerly anticipated delights will arise? The new duo of wand experiences shall materialize soon after summer's start.

And speaking of summer's start, The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle, an illuminated extravaganza set to soundtrack-splendid music, will return on Sunday, June 24, just a couple of days after the solstice. (True, the soothsayers had previously read that June 23 would be the date, but fortunes have changed, or, rather moved back a day.)

The popular event lasts for a few magical minutes and occurs a number of times each evening. But there are still other notable new things of the most marvelous sort weaving through Wizarding World in the months ahead.

Madam Malkin's Talking Mirror will shimmer near Dervish and Banges and Gladrags Wizardwear (find it in the corridor between the two shops).

And as for new lunch eats at Three Broomsticks? A Ploughman's Lunch, a Cheese Toastie with Chicken, and a Sunday Roast Sandwich will all appear, as if by menu magic, at the bustling restaurant.

Wands at the ready, wizards? Very good. Now turn your broomstick for Universal City, where a number of new happenings, and the beloved Nighttime Lights, will soon sparkle with ensorceled enchantment.

