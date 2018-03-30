New Star of LA Galaxy Zlatan Ibrahimovic Welcomed to Team

The latest sensation to make his way to the LA Galaxy is Swedish soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Ibrahimovic, 36, is the most recent acquisition of the team that has had high-level players such as David Beckham, Landon Donovan, Alexi Lalas and Maurcio Cienfuegos, to name a few.

Ibrahimovic arrived Thursday night at Los Angeles International Airport and was greeted by hundreds of fans of the team.

The Swedish player has an impressive track record as he has played for teams such as Juventus of Italy, Inter Milan, Barcelona, ​​and Manchester United.

The European player is leaving behind a $26 million to play in the city of his dreams, Los Angeels, for only $3 million.

Ibrahimovic's debut will be in Saturday's game against LAFC at the Stub Hub Center in Carson.