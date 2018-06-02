The City of West Hollywood is rolling out its new "Sunset Trip" trolley service.

The city of West Hollywood is rolling out a new trolley service that will take passengers along the Sunset Strip.

The free "Sunset Trip" service will operate Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. and "will be a convenient hop-on/hop-off trolley" that takes riders not only around the Sunset Strip but also to hotspots on Melrose Avenue, Santa Monica Boulevard and other areas in WeHo, the city said in a news release.

A launch celebration for the trolley will take place Saturday at 6 p.m. 1 OAK, 9039 W. Sunset Boulevard

To see a full map of the Sunset Trip route, click here.