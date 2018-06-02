New Trolley Service Hits West Hollywood - NBC Southern California
New Trolley Service Hits West Hollywood

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 50 minutes ago

    City of West Hollywood
    The City of West Hollywood is rolling out its new "Sunset Trip" trolley service.

    The city of West Hollywood is rolling out a new trolley service that will take passengers along the Sunset Strip.

    The free "Sunset Trip" service will operate Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. and "will be a convenient hop-on/hop-off trolley" that takes riders not only around the Sunset Strip but also to hotspots on Melrose Avenue, Santa Monica Boulevard and other areas in WeHo, the city said in a news release.

    A launch celebration for the trolley will take place Saturday at 6 p.m. 1 OAK, 9039 W. Sunset Boulevard

    To see a full map of the Sunset Trip route, click here.

