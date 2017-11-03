A line of customers waiting for the new iPhone stretched from in front of the Colorado Boulevard Apple store and around the block on launch day. The lineup began Thursday, hours ahead of the phone's release.



Some devoted Apple fans were huddled in sleeping bags, others were covered head to toe in blankets during a night of crisp fall weather. Scroll down for images of the overnight iPhone camp-out.

See what happened when employees at the Pasadena Apple store opened their doors for business on the day the new iPhone was released. A line of customers camped overnight outside the Colorado Boulevard location to be among the first to get the new device Friday Nov. 3, 2017.