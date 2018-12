What to Know Starts at 6:30 p.m. PST

Marina Park, 1600 W Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach

Free to see

The Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade was set to dazzle Wednesday night, just days away from Christmas.

The Marina Park show, complete with Christmas-light covered yachts and boats, is free to see, beginning at 6:30 p.m. PST.

It starts and ends at the Tip of Lido Isle.

Parade-watchers will have the best views of the holiday magic at from the Dine & Watch waterfront and Dine & Walk dining options.