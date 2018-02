Streets were covered with mud Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 after a landslide triggered by a water main break in Newport Beach. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018)

Part of Newport Beach was swamped in mud Tuesday morning after a landslide caused by a water main break.

The slide was reported along Bayside Drive between Jamboree Road and El Paseo Driver. Roads in the area were closed for the cleanup.

Refresh this page for updates.