Nighttime Glow Tubing Glides into Big Bear

Tubing? As in, the wintertime version? It's a straightforward, snow-based activity, one that anyone can describe in a few words: You start at the top of a hill, you sit on a tube, you push off, the tube gains velocity, and eventually comes to a stop as the slope again levels out. How you reach the top of the hill, for another "wheee"-inducing turn, might require trudging up, or a riding a handy conveyor belt, but that is, for the most part, the basic overview.



And yet? Tubing can sometimes change-up, at least aesthetically, and it can happen at night, which is a rarer find. Look to Big Bear Snow Play, which is introducing new nighttime Glow Tubing, which involves, yes, snow, a hill, and a tube, but also colorful lights to add pizzazz (and, yes, the chillier temps of evening). The zesty spin on a classic winter recreation will glide each Friday and Saturday night, as well as on holidays, "all winter long," from 5 p.m. to 9 o'clock.