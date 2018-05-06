Nighttime Traffic Delays Coming to LAX

It could get tricky picking up arriving passengers at LAX overnights through the end of May, authorities said Sunday.

That's because a major project to install two electrical vaults will require the closure of three right lanes between Terminal 3 and the Tom Bradley International Terminal between midnight and 8 a.m. starting Monday, airport officials said.

Two pick-up lanes and two left lanes closest to Parking Structure 3 will remain open overnight and metal plates will enable all lanes to be used during the day, officials said.

Variable message signs will direct motorists picking up passengers during the closure and arriving passengers will be directed to the nearest unaffected pick-up points for hotel and rental car shuttles and bus services, officials said.

Overnight passengers and the people dropping them off during construction are urged to arrive two hours before boarding time for domestic flights and three hours before international flights.

The new power vaults will support operation of the new Midfield Satellite Concourse. The second phase of work will change impacted lanes in June and continue through July.

