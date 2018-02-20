No, an LA Restaurant Doesn't Have Permission to Serve Dog Meat - NBC Southern California
No, an LA Restaurant Doesn't Have Permission to Serve Dog Meat

Dog meat for human consumption is illegal in California, the Los Angeles County Health Department said.

By Associated Press

Published 4 hours ago

    Getty Images/File
    Dog collar with license

    A Los Angeles restaurant doesn't have permission to kill as many as three dogs a day and serve the meat to customers, despite claims in a widely shared false story this week. Health officials say the restaurant doesn't exist.

    A post that has appeared online in various forms since at least 2014 surfaced again recently on the site quotes-news. The Los Angeles County Health Department said it has no record of any restaurant named Puchow de Manila Eatery and Fine Dining. Even if there were such a place, the department said the sale of dog meat for human consumption is illegal in California.

    The false story quotes World Animal Protection as being "shocked" about the restaurant but a spokeswoman for that group said it was never asked to comment. A photo linked to the story is from a 2014 New York Times story about a dog meat festival in China.

