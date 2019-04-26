Nom the Neighborhood at Taste of the Eastside - NBC Southern California
Nom the Neighborhood at Taste of the Eastside

Cafe Birdie, Brack Shop Tavern, and Pazzo Gelato will all be at the foodie fest, in addition to other area favorites.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Published 2 hours ago

    Sup the Silver Lake scene, eat around Echo Park, enjoy the East Side's super-foodie fun vibes? That's all possible, on April 28, at the Los Angeles River Center and Gardens.

    What to Know

    • Sunday, April 28 from 4 to 8 p.m.

    • Los Angeles River Center and Gardens

    • $50 pre-sale, $60 day of event

    You love your particular neck of the woods, its character, its quirks, and the food that is oh-so-appetizingly associated with the area.

    In fact, you may know the offerings of the restaurants down the street so well that you don't even need to consult any menus when ordering take-out.

    Many dine-outers in Silver Lake, Eagle Rock, and the other cheek-by-jowlful joy places around that section of the city are menu memorizers. There is local pride in what's on the plates, a pride that shines each year at Taste of the Eastside.

    The foodie festival is heading into its ninth annual go-around on Sunday, April 28. 

    As is tradition, Taste of the Eastside is an afternoon-into-evening event, and it will again take place at the Los Angeles River Center and Gardens.

    Eat-arounders can expect to nosh at over 30 favorites, including Fat Dragon of Silver Lake, Sunset's Same Same Thai, York Boulevard's JOY, and Momed of Atwater Village.

    Sweet-toothers can lap up Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams and goodies from Ample Hills Creamery.

    Beverage-enjoyers will be happy to hear that Silver Lake Wines will again be in the house, while other libation purveyors, like Frogtown Brewery, shall also make a cup-filling cameo.

    And those who like music will like this: Pretzel Logic will perform live, and KCRW DJs will add to the Eastside eats aura of the soirée.

    Buying a ticket ahead of time? You'll pay $50. Buying it there? It's $60.

    The good feelings will last well beyond the event, for 100% of the proceeds will go to support a trio of beneficiaries, including the Rose Scharlin Cooperative Nursery School, FOLAR (Friends of the Los Angeles River), and The Pablove Foundation.

