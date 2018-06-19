Nom the Outlandish Eats of the 2018 OC Fair

"What's that?" is a commonly heard question at the OC Fair, followed closely by "where can I get one?" For seeing a passerby devouring a strange dish, or an almost comically festooned dessert, is a central part of what makes the famous county fair so, well, famous.



Creative food vendors try to dream up the next big hit each year, both flavor-wise and on social media, which means you may soon be supping upon an ingredient combination you'd never considered before.



The Costa Mesa spectacular, which includes adorable animals, thrilling rides, rocking concerts, and more, giddy ups from July 13 through Aug. 12, 2018. What's on the menu? Take an early peek now at some of the offbeat noshables that'll make the scene over the summer of '18...