A man was fatally stabbed Monday June 18, 2018 at a park in North Hollywood.

A man was fatally stabbed early Monday at a park in North Hollywood.

The attack was reported at about 3 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Tujunga Avenue and Magnolia Boulevard, just east of the 170 Freeway and Valley Village Park. The victim died on the way to a hospital, according to police.

Yellow police tape blocked off part of the park early Monday.

No arrests were reported Monday morning. A detailed description of the attacker was not immediately available.