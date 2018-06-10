Shooting at North Hollywood House Party Injures Seven

An overnight house party shooting in North Hollywood sent multiple people to the hospital on Sunday, June 10, 2018.

An overnight shooting at a house party in North Hollywood sent seven people to the hospital, officials said.

The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. at the 12700 block of Tiara street, LAFD said.

Seven patients were transported from the scene of the shooting. Five people were transported for gun shot wounds and two were transported for non-gun shot related injuries, LAFD said.

The immediate neighborhood was closed off for investigation. There was no information available regarding the shooter.





Refresh the page for this developing story.