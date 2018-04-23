One in Custody Following Stabbing at Northridge Apartment

One person was taken into custody early Monday following a stabbing at a Northridge apartment complex.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, called 911 around 2 a.m. to report the attack in the 17700 block of Lassen Street, a few blocks from the Cal State Northridge campus. The victim has no connection to the school.

The woman was hospitalized. Details regarding her condition were not immediately available.

The relationship between the attacker and victim was not immediately clear, but authorities said the stabbing appears to be a case of domestic violence.



