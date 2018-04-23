One in Custody Following Stabbing at Northridge Apartment - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

One in Custody Following Stabbing at Northridge Apartment

By Toni Guinyard and Jonathan Lloyd

Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    One in Custody Following Stabbing at Northridge Apartment
    KNBC-TV
    A woman was stabbed Monday April 23, 2018 at a Northridge apartment complex.

    One person was taken into custody early Monday following a stabbing at a Northridge apartment complex.

    The victim, a woman in her 30s, called 911 around 2 a.m. to report the attack in the 17700 block of Lassen Street, a few blocks from the Cal State Northridge campus. The victim has no connection to the school. 

    The woman was hospitalized. Details regarding her condition were not immediately available.

    The relationship between the attacker and victim was not immediately clear, but authorities said the stabbing appears to be a case of domestic violence.

    2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 4-19-18] 2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News


    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices