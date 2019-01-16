Maps, historic photos, video and a timeline documenting one of the United States' worst natural disasters View More
The first shaking began early Jan. 17, 1994. Daylight soon revealed the staggering scale of destruction.
Photos from around Southern California show the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 17, 1994 Northridge earthquake.
The magnitude-6.7 earthquake caused widespread damage in the San Fernando Valley and pockets of Los Angeles, including Santa Monica.
NBC4 crews reported live from the most heavily damaged areas.
Find out what you should have in your earthquake emergency kit and other things to know about living in earthquake-prone California.
