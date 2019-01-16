The Northridge Earthquake: 25 Years Later - NBC Southern California
Timeline of Events

The first shaking began early Jan. 17, 1994. Daylight soon revealed the staggering scale of destruction.

USGS

The First Day

Photos from around Southern California show the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 17, 1994 Northridge earthquake.

USGS

Mapping the Damage

The magnitude-6.7 earthquake caused widespread damage in the San Fernando Valley and pockets of Los Angeles, including Santa Monica.

UIG via Getty Images

Archive Video

NBC4 crews reported live from the most heavily damaged areas.

Preparing for the Next One

Find out what you should have in your earthquake emergency kit and other things to know about living in earthquake-prone California.

USGS