On Jan. 17, 1994, the magnitude-6.7 Northridge earthquake rattled Southern California.

The shaking began at about 4:30 a.m., waking residents across the region. Nearly 60 people died. The devastation included collapsed buildings and freeways, fires, landslides and flooded streets due to ruptured water lines. Power outages were reported across a widespread area.

Below, NBC LA Facebook visitors share their memories of that terrifying morning and the challenges to come.