Driver Escapes After Norwalk Pursuit Ends in Fiery Crash

Police are looking for the driver who got away after he led them on a pursuit through Norwalk that resulted in a fiery crash. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. (Published Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018)

The driver who led police on a pursuit Thursday from Santa Fe Springs to Norwalk got away after the chase ended in a fiery crash.

Police engaged in a pursuit after the driver failed to yield for a traffic stop at around 1 a.m., according to officials. After the driver exceeded speeds at up to 80 mph, police called off the pursuit due to safety reasons.

The driver crashed into a pole on the corner Norwalk Boulevard and Imperial Highway, where the car burst into flames and gave the suspect a chance to flee on foot.

Officials say the car was not stolen, but they are investigating if the car was registered under the driver’s name. They are looking for a man who wore a beanie and dark hoodie. He is also believed to have had a goatee.



