Norwegian Cruise Ship Docks in San Pedro After Passengers Become Ill

The same Norwegian Cruise Line ship where several passengers became ill last week has docked again in San Pedro on Sunday due to passengers becoming ill, according to authorities.

Paramedics in San Pedro are on standby to evaluate approximately 19 people for flu-like symptoms on the Norwegian cruise ship "Norwegian Joy," according to the LAFD.

The fire department received a call at 5:10 a.m., prior to the ship arriving at port, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

None of the patients have requested to be transported to the hospital, according to the LAFD.

"The safety, security and well-being of our guests and crew is our number one priority. As such, we operate at the very highest public health standards. During Norwegian Joy's Mexican Riviera sailing, a few guests on board experienced a stomach related illness. To mitigate any impact of this rare occurrence, we implemented stringent sanitation procedures. As always, we will continue to monitor this situation," said a spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line.