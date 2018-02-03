Nosh on Plant-Yummy Goodies at Super Vegan Sunday

Smorgasburg LA will "... transform into a vegan haven for the day." Head for ROW DTLA on Sunday, Feb. 4. (Pictured Smorgasburg LA and Clean South's Buffalo wings)

What to Know Sunday, Feb. 4

ROW DTLA

Free admission, but bring money for noshing

Smorgasburg LA returned to ROW DTLA after a short holiday hiatus in the middle of January, bringing with it the promise of more fascinating sandwiches, photo-ready desserts, and special theme days that focus on one variety of foodstuff.

Not every Sunday at the popular alfresco fair is a theme day, but Sunday, Feb. 4 will be, and it has "Super" in the name, which won't surprise, as that happens to be Super Bowl Sunday. It's also Super Vegan Sunday, at Smorgasburg LA, which means over a dozen makers of meat-free, plant-based cuisine will be lining the walk-by booths and tables.

Around three dozen of the festival's vendors will also feature vegan delectables, in addition to the vegan restaurants and foodmakers visiting for this one-day-only event.

So who is on board to join the edible-packed party? Compton Vegan, Clean South, Cena Vegan, Plant Alchemy, and several other spots have all signed up.

What foods might you see/eat/think about later/wish you had more of?

Buffalo wings, burgers, and sweets, all made from non-meat sources. Charlie's Brownies will bring the gluten-free and vegan sundaes, Clean South has "Southern-style comfort food," Senoreata is the place for vegan Cuban cuisine, and Latin specialties may be found at Vegatinos.

Admission to Smorgasburg LA is free, you can park free for two hours, there will be non-vegan eats for those who have a hankering in that direction, and the hours?

Ten in the morning to 4 p.m., which means you can Super Vegan Sunday it up before noon and still Super Bowl it up later in the day.

For the full line-up of vegan vendors and other appetizing haps swirling around the tasty special theme day, tie your napkin on and read all.





