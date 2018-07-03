Nostalgic Fun Awaits at Underwood on Fourth of July

What to Know Wednesday, July 4

Moorpark

$6 admission

The Fourth of July, it may be accurately said, is a big daytime holiday, what with all of those sweet parades and bike processions, but, come nighttime? Oh goodness, it gets even bigger, for that's when the celebration really shines.

Literally.

So finding something sweet and fascinating and fresh-air'd for the family to do, earlier in the day, if you've already been to a bike parade but the fireworks are still hours away, is paramount.

But how, though?

Many attractions shutter come Independence Day, but, on occasion, a place with plenty of fresh air, and nostalgia, and family-good-timing keeps the (barn) doors thrown wide.

Underwood Family Farms is just such a place, and while there won't be fireworks at the produce-packed destination on Wednesday, July 4, nor some of the red, white, and blue sights of a parade, there will be happy pursuits aplenty.

Like?

Well, there's the tractor-drawn wagon ride, and an animal show, and several yummy legumes and fruits awaiting picking (think beans, tomatoes, strawberries, and lots more). Those particular pick-ready goodies may be found at the Moorpark farm, but if you head to Somis, and the second Underwood location, there are pick-your-own blueberries and blackberries.



Perhaps those juicy gems can go on your patriotic cake, the one you still need to cover in icing before your evening party?

Cost to enter Underwood Family Farms at Moorpark is six bucks while tots under the age of two may enter for free (parking is complimentary).

Have you been counting down to Underwood's famous Fall Festival?

Late September is still a spell away, so do some holiday-style merrymaking now. Berry-taking, once you've picked those strawberries and purchased your take, is encouraged, too, in addition to merrymaking.

So, what did you do on the Fourth of July? Oh, you know, picked strawberries, saw some cute goats, got pulled around by a tractor, and savored a few simpler traditions at Underwood Family Farms.

(That could be you, telling someone in a few days, how happily homespun your Independence Day turned out to be.)

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations