Now You Can Sit in a Dumpling-Filled 'Jacuzzi'

Pose for a picture in the dumpling-packed "hot tub" at the ROW DTLA experience.

What to Know Opens Dec. 3, 2019

ROW DTLA

$25 through Nov. 28; $32 starting on Nov. 29

Ever been tempted to slide into the same pot that holds a bubbling batch of dumplings?

Well, you wouldn't dare, despite your daydreams of soaking side-by-side with a dozen pockets of hearty deliciousness.

A? Let's be real: The pot is far too small for a human. B? The water is way hot. And C? Don't ever elbow in on a dumpling, for it needs time and room to cook to a perfect toothsome tenderness.

But there will be a place where you can "soak" among several fanciful, not-real, but-still-picturesque dumplings in DTLA.

It's being billed as a "Dumpling Jacuzzi," and while it contains no water, it is large enough for a human to shimmy into, for the purposes of smiling for a snapshot.

For Dumplings & Associates, a walk-through dumpling-themed experience from artist collective ZJZM, will soon debut at ROW DTLA for a limited-time run.

This is the North American debut for the pop-up.

Opening date? Yum yum: Dec. 3, 2019 is the date to add to your quirky cuisine-themed calendar.

The imaginative space is all about dumpling-focused love, though these dumplings aren't for devouring, but posing alongside.

If this is your favorite foodstuff, you may want to grab a discount early-bird ticket, through Nov. 28. If you can't resist taking your picture in whimsical spaces devoted to oversized eats, this also may be your bag.

Or your steaming pot, as the case may be.

As for the dumplings on display? You may see pirogi or ravioli or bao, and you'll also spy a few sauces along the way (that's the "associates" in the pop-up's moniker).

There are 14 rooms at all, dumpling devotees, including one that features the aforementioned Dumpling Jacuzzi.

Perhaps you in the not-so-hot tub will be the perfect holiday card picture for 2019? Best make your reservation soon at the dumpling-est destination in town.

