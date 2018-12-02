An internal investigation at a Catholic school in Redondo Beach revealed that two nuns allegedly stole money belonging to school funds for several years.

Sister Mary Margaret Kreuper served for 29 years as the principal of St. James Catholic School, while Sister Lana Chang worked at the school for about 20 years as an eighth grade teacher and assistant principal. Both retired at the end of the 2017-18 school year.

The investigation arose during a financial review for Kreuper's retirement. According to a letter sent to the parents by Monsignor Michael Meyers, the school's pastor, an internal investigation revealed that both nuns had used school funds for their personal use.

In the letter, Meyers also said that the congregation to which the nuns belong, the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, was cooperating with the Archdiocese of Los Angeles to confirm the amount of money that had allegedly been stolen.

Meyers also stressed that the Archdiocese does not want to initiate a criminal process against the nuns but will address the situation internally, along with representatives of the school and the congregation for the restitution of money and sanctions to Kreuper and Chang.

"Sister Mary Margaret and Sister Lana have expressed to me and asked me to convey to them the deep remorse that each one feels for their actions and ask for their forgiveness and prayers," Meyers said in the letter.

The letter also guaranteed parents that the school had initiated "additional procedures and supervisory policies for management and financial reporting."

"I want to assure you that the investigation has revealed that despite this misappropriation, no student or program at St. James has suffered any loss of educational resources, opportunities or innovations," Meyers explained in the letter. "The education of your children has not been affected or will be affected by these events."