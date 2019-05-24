Jesus Alamilla Caballero, 46, was arrested on May 17, 2019, and charged with child molestation.

An Orange County dance instructor has been charged with sexually abusing one of his underage students, and now investigators are looking for other possible victims.

Jesus Alamilla Caballero, 46, was arrested on May 17 by the Orange Police Department. The dance instructor, who specializes in preparing teenagers for quinceañeras, was charged with one felony count of child molestation for allegedly abusing one of his 14-year-old dance students.

Police say Caballero drove the student home following a dance lesson in April 2018 and performed lewd and lascivious acts on the teen. The boy later told his mother about what had happened, and she contacted police.

Caballero is currently being held on $1 million bail and is due on court on May 31. If convicted, Caballero faces up to three years in California state prison.

Due to Caballero’s job and his close contact with children, the Orange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating other potential victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Investigations Division line at 714-744-7571.