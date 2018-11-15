OC Fair Reveals Its 'Acres'-Big 2019 Theme

Roam "Acres of Fun" in Costa Mesa starting on July 12, 2019. The fair will run for a month, on select dates, delivering kid-cute activities, major bands at the Pacific Amphitheatre, rides aplenty, sweet farm animals, and all of those famous fried treats.

What to Know OC Fair & Event Center

July 12-Aug. 11, 2019, select dates

Costa Mesa

Much ado, or at least a genteel fuss, is made over Christmas decorations appearing on store shelves before Halloween.

But aficionados of farm animals, and fans of fried treats, and lovers of big, outdoor concerts under the stars don't mind one iota when whimsical word of the following summer arrives before Thanksgiving.

Which is just what happened on Thursday, Nov. 15 when the OC Fair revealed its 2019 theme: Acres of Fun.

If you follow your fair themes, then you know this is the third in a series for the Costa Mesa summertime spectacular.

The series has put the spotlight on agriculture, which might prompt you to recall that 2017's theme was "Farm Fresh Fun" while the most recent theme, in the summer of 2018, was "Free Your Inner Farmer."

"Acres of Fun" will be all about "land and the environment," with displays and designs that reflect that focus. You can see all, from July 12 through Aug. 11, 2019, during the fair's 23-day run (so, yep: It is open on select days.)

This isn't the only November-nice news out of the popular fair, which can trace its strong roots back to the late 19th century.

OC Fair Super Passes, which indeed gets the holder into all 23 days of the everything-and-more extravaganza, go on sale for the 2019 fair on Nov. 23, 2018 "... at the lowest price that will be offered." The price: $30.

Also? Weird Al was the first concert reveal of the 2019 season, as announced on Nov. 12, 2018. Catch the comedic legend at Pacific Amphitheatre on Aug. 8. Tickets go on sale on Dec. 1.

