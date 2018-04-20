Nicholas Rose was charged with making threats against churches and prominent Jewish leaders in Orange County.

A man is behind bars after allegedly making a so-called kill list targeting Orange County churches and prominent Jewish leaders.

Orange Police Department officers served a search warrant at the Irvine home of 26-year-old Nicholas Rose after receiving a call from a relative warning them that Rose was targeting people of Jewish faith, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said.

Prosecutors say there were threats against the Beth Jacobs Congregation, St. Paul's Greek Orthodox Church - both in Irvine - and the St. Barbara Russian Orthodox Church in Lake Forest.

When police searched Rose's home, they found evidence that he might have the means to carry out attacks, prosecutors said.

"(They found) some ammunition, a kill list and some type of paperwork entitled, 'how to kill my first Jew,'" said OCDA spokeswoman Michelle Van Der Linden.

Rose is facing six counts of both civil rights violations and criminal threats that prosecutors say could "result in great bodily injury."

Rose's booking inmate sheet says he is a teacher, but no one seems to know where or for whom. He is being held on $500,000 bail.

Irvine police say they are also increasing patrols around the houses of worship on Rose's alleged list.