The Orange County Sheriff’s Department welcomed its first comfort dog to the department on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. The 18-month-old yellow Labrador named Rodin was donated to the department by the nonprofit Guide Dogs for the Blind. (Published 2 hours ago)

